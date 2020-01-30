Transcript for Homeland Security cracks down on counterfeit goods, tickets ahead of the Super Bowl

Each year billions and billions of dollars are lost IP that. Which includes. Counterfeit merchandise which is an Jersey's. Raffle tickets. We continue with an operation here called operation team player. Which prevents the illicit illegal. Merchandise from Saturday the US commerce the main concern should be that. For people and make a purchases by. You criminals and we are providing your financial data to individuals that are. Committee a cry they're exploiting your financial data as well so you really be concerned that year credit card information. Your personal information is being shared by bad actors writers what not only. The sale at their currently making but also the future of your identity. The second issue is the US economy billions of billions of dollars are lost to local businesses. Tax revenue. The the brand owners' right election property effects the banners the creators. And the brand owners that are actually providing the real work. We have on the table a series. Jersey some real some counterfeit just to show how close sometimes it is. In the appearance that we can that. Consumers are being duped by pro. In the case and its foreign editors and here. We're at the real Jersey up and when it's very heavy material. Quality release that he's been hurt my do you expect quality product. Something to look form. You look at these stitching you have very precise pitching on the original that it products. You also have on tags. You have the tax with. Holograms and real counterfeits are prepared don't have pogroms. But don't think their programmes to be and sometimes the counterfeiters. Every sophisticated it will effect put programmes. You open New Jersey in the the end side. Stitching by the numbers is also puts the we you have. Contrast that with via counterfeit when you open it up. And you can see this is very poor quality you spend your hard earned money you don't when he did said the product.

