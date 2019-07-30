Judge orders NFL's Goodell to testify on Saints no-call

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been called to face questions in a Louisiana court over a no-call in a Saints Rams 2010 playoff game.
0:42 | 07/30/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge orders NFL's Goodell to testify on Saints no-call
And the most controversial play of the blast NFL season is still being argued over a judge has ruled NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in three officials who blew a passenger frank interference call the NFC championship game. Can be questioned under oath in a lawsuit. In a file can appeal that ruling. If an appeal is not successful that depositions. Will take place in September. The NTSB has released preliminary information on a deadly plane crash in Texas earlier this month. The single engine Cessna slammed into a community center and Katie and caught fire killing the pilot. Would deal a person on board investigators say the pilot went down thirty minutes after take off. It had no flight plan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

