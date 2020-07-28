-
Now Playing: The politicization of protests in sports
-
Now Playing: Wrigley Field attempts to strike out coronavirus fears
-
Now Playing: Remembering TV legend Regis Philbin
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who say they’ve tested positive for COVID-
-
Now Playing: Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots' son Elvis says his first words
-
Now Playing: NFL players get warning about coronavirus
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ remembers Regis Philbin
-
Now Playing: Christopher Meloni talks about his role on ‘Maxxx’
-
Now Playing: Ryan Reynolds offers $5K reward for stolen teddy bear
-
Now Playing: Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy talk about their show ‘Muppets Now’ on Disney+
-
Now Playing: Olivia de Havilland dies at 104
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Regis Philbin: What he said during one of his last interviews
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan's royal family exit detailed in new book
-
Now Playing: Joan Lunden speaks out on Regis Philbin’s legacy
-
Now Playing: Remembering Regis Philbin
-
Now Playing: Kanye West tweets out apology to his wife Kim Kardashian
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Regis Philbin
-
Now Playing: Television Icon Regis Philbin dead at 88
-
Now Playing: Regis Philbin in his own words