NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mulling season expansion

The panel discusses the various prospects for the 2024-25 NFL season and what Commissioner Roger Goodell thinks about the Super Bowl being played on Presidents Day.

May 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live