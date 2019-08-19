Ex-NFL running back, University of Texas star dies at 36

More
Cedric Benson, a former NFL running back and fourth overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft, died in Austin over the weekend.
0:27 | 08/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ex-NFL running back, University of Texas star dies at 36
Sad story from over the weekend one of the best running backs in college football history is dead after a motorcycle crash former University of Texas star Cedric Benson. And a female passenger died Saturday night in Midland Texas and two other people were injured. That's it was voted college football's top running back in 2004 he helped Chicago reach Super Bowl 41 in 2007. A number of current and former players and coaches have reacted to Benson's death on social media. Senator Bentsen was 36.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Cedric Benson, a former NFL running back and fourth overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft, died in Austin over the weekend.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Sports","id":"65053074","title":"Ex-NFL running back, University of Texas star dies at 36","url":"/Sports/video/nfl-running-back-university-texas-star-dies-36-65053074"}