Transcript for Ex-NFL running back, University of Texas star dies at 36

Sad story from over the weekend one of the best running backs in college football history is dead after a motorcycle crash former University of Texas star Cedric Benson. And a female passenger died Saturday night in Midland Texas and two other people were injured. That's it was voted college football's top running back in 2004 he helped Chicago reach Super Bowl 41 in 2007. A number of current and former players and coaches have reacted to Benson's death on social media. Senator Bentsen was 36.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.