Transcript for NHL player alert after suffering cardiac episode

Breaking overnight a scary scene and the National Hockey League after a player for the saint Louis blues collapsed during May gain. Suffered a cardiac episode on the bench as the blues were plain and Anaheim. Fifteen cents to 36 rolls alert and moving as he was taken to the hospital the game was postponed we're expecting another update on his condition later today.

