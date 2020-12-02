NHL player alert after suffering cardiac episode

Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, 36, suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on the St. Louis bench after completing his shift, according to a statement by Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong.
NHL player alert after suffering cardiac episode
Breaking overnight a scary scene and the National Hockey League after a player for the saint Louis blues collapsed during May gain. Suffered a cardiac episode on the bench as the blues were plain and Anaheim. Fifteen cents to 36 rolls alert and moving as he was taken to the hospital the game was postponed we're expecting another update on his condition later today.

