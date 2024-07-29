Olympian Lauren Scruggs talks earning silver in fencing

The American fencer discusses breaking stereotypes and records within the world of fencing and becoming the first Black American woman to win an individual fencing medal.

July 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live