Pele 'transcended a sport and became an icon for all': Soccer expert

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with ESPN's Fernando Palomo about the life and legacy of Brazilian global soccer legend Pelé, who has died at 82.

December 29, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live