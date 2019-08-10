-
Now Playing: Simone Biles makes gymnastics history
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles lands 2 record-breaking moves in competition
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles blasts USA Gymnastics for failing to protect her
-
Now Playing: Lil' Kim plays our 'Fill The Lil'' game
-
Now Playing: Michael's secrets to success
-
Now Playing: How Priyanka Chopra Jonas healed from father’s death through new movie
-
Now Playing: ‘What Would You Do?’: Forgetful shopper runs back to get more items
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles makes history with 2 signature moves
-
Now Playing: Actor announces 6th child after past miscarriages
-
Now Playing: Lil’ Kim talks Biggie Smalls’ legacy
-
Now Playing: Lil’ Kim shares story behind her iconic pink Versace boots
-
Now Playing: New Lifetime movie tells story of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn
-
Now Playing: Are moustaches having a comeback?
-
Now Playing: Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac talk about new roles in 'The Addams Family'
-
Now Playing: Josh Groban makes big announcement exclusively on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Lamar Odom exits 'Dancing with the Stars' ballroom
-
Now Playing: Rihanna to release $150 ‘visual autobiography’
-
Now Playing: What to know on 'Little Mermaid Live'
-
Now Playing: 'Modern Family' cast reflects on show's impact before 11th and final season
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tyler Perry makes history with opening of new film studio