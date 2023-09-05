Tennis star on losing US Open prize money: ‘It is a little bit of an identity crisis'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with the highest-ranked college tennis star Fiona Crawley about having to forfeit her U.S. Open winnings as a result of NCAA eligibility rules.

September 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live