Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 14 key moments

More
There were 29 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, with the total now standing at 387, according to the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.
1:03 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 14 key moments
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"There were 29 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, with the total now standing at 387, according to the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Sports","id":"79321189","title":"Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 14 key moments","url":"/Sports/video/tokyo-olympic-games-day-14-key-moments-79321189"}