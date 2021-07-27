Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 4 key moments

More
Simone Biles’ injury is just one of the key moments on day 4 of the Tokyo Olympic games.
1:20 | 07/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 4 key moments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"Simone Biles’ injury is just one of the key moments on day 4 of the Tokyo Olympic games. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Sports","id":"79091423","title":"Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 4 key moments","url":"/Sports/video/tokyo-olympic-games-day-key-moments-79091423"}