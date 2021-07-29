Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 6 key moments
Yeah. And. The Pope. A and an. Okay. I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:14","description":"American gymnast Sunisa Lee’s gold medal is just one of the key moments on day 6 of the Tokyo Olympic Games. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Sports","id":"79143584","title":"Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 6 key moments","url":"/Sports/video/tokyo-olympic-games-day-key-moments-79143584"}