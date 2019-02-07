-
Now Playing: World Cup frenzy on the eve of US Women's semifinal match
-
Now Playing: USA heads to semifinals of Women's World Cup
-
Now Playing: US prepares for semifinal World Cup game against England
-
Now Playing: US prepares for semifinals match against England at Women's World Cup
-
Now Playing: TLC, Nelly and Flo Rida perform an epic mashup live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with TLC, Nelly and Flo Rida on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Connor S. talks the 'moment I knew it was over' on 'The Bachelorette'
-
Now Playing: Neil Diamond's life and songs to be celebrated in Broadway musical
-
Now Playing: Danielle Fishel delivers son 4 weeks early after 'nightmare' complication
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old tennis star upsets 5-time Wimbledon champ Venus Williams
-
Now Playing: 'Evan Goes Wild' star talks working with animals on 'dream show'
-
Now Playing: Meet the youngest player to beat Venus Williams
-
Now Playing: Angels baseball pitcher dead at 27
-
Now Playing: O-T Fagbenle dishes on his role in 'Handmaid's Tale'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara speak ahead of next World Cup game
-
Now Playing: MLB competes in London for overseas series
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn Nets sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan
-
Now Playing: CNCO performs 'Pretend' live on 'GMA'