Transcript for US prepares for semifinals match against England at Women's World Cup

US women's national team is taking on England today and the World Cup semi final in Adrian anchored is in France with more Ager in. A lot of excitement obviously tell us about this American way eve people are talking about. Okay I gotta tell you it is my first time in France and I'm not itching to save my first time about Perez and Leon where we are here. At the massive stadium. Behind as you can actually check out the fan experience. And I am seeing so many Americans that I feel at times that I'm right at home. In fact that a lot of people are coming here a local French newspaper talked about the fact that Americans were the first to purchase tickets. For the semi finals and the finals here in Leon you can see a lot of red white and blue represented not. From the friends but from the US the may and I gotta tell you twenty. Thousand Americans a purchase tickets. Right here for the semi finals and finals in Leon Kimberly yes so what does experience been like for the fans so far. Well last night the team actually through this wonderful and experience we had the chance to go inside. And party and dance and have. Amazing music played I mean the DJ Booth this hopefully get to see the whole party. People were bringing their kids in there it was as a family experience for the same time you could see the vibrant. I was emanated and the came across from the states to enjoy here so than a nightclub atmosphere and then you had a surprising to us. The mothers of some of the most famous players including Megyn review knows mama Denise I gotta say she is such a sweetheart. I didn't know Megan was a twin. I didn't know she had a total of verified natural siblings or maybe a couple of others added I'm. In the blended family that they have. So a big family just like my houses like a Macon organizers like me I'll give it up all the talk Alley triggers of mom threw his Sosa read Sarah. And she said. That it was a dream come true because she got her daughter and already won as many World Cup titles as she was going to win but to see that they had a chance to do it again. Pretty remarkable. Aging and you look amazing you're out there live in your best life thank you so let's have an amazing as the pickup truck see you later.

