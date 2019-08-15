Transcript for US women's soccer walks out of salary mediation

A setback for the US women soccer team in their fight for equal pay mediation talks with the US soccer federation a broken down that means a showdown in federal court is likely. The team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit before winning the World Cup. US soccer said quote instead of allowing mediation to proceed in a considerate manner plaintiffs. Council took an aggressive and unproductive approach that Powell's months of presenting misleading information. To the public. A spokesperson for the players at the federation intends to continue to compensate women players less than men and they will not succeed.

