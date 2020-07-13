Transcript for Washington Redskins to change name following years of backlash

The team officially announcing they are getting rid of that name and the logo but many say this steam. Has been behind the time they were the last without teens are great they have held onto this controversial and they widely seen as a racist. For 87 years the team's owner previously said he would never change it and saying actually honored. Native Americans now buckling under pressure after corporate sponsors and actors came out and in the end did. For change Nike an Amazon stock selling to teens merchandise online. FedEx which owns the naming rights of the team's stadium behind me also driving that change. Now sources teller ESPN that the team is expected to keep its collars but lose all native American imagery. And of course lots of speculation on what that new name could be some even suggesting the red hills an honor of the Tuskegee airmen. Rachel Scott ABC news land over Maryland.

