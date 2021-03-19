Transcript for 1st look at Facebook’s new mind-reading wristband

Since its tech bytes FaceBook is offering a sneak peek at its new mind reading wrist bands the device can translate brain signals and actions like typing or swiping. The goal is to eventually use the device with Smart glasses FaceBook acknowledges the technology is in its early stages. Sony has unveiled its new PS spy virtual reality controllers the orb shaped device. Have adapted triggers and finger touch detection which the company says will allow more natural hand movements they also include tracking between new virtual reality headset. And in Los Angeles man has been live streaming on twitch since last Sunday o'clock. Play video games act out plays with his roommates and even engage and challenge is that fans come up with he says he'll continue to live stream. As long as people subscribe to his channel self go ahead and click subscribe at their tech rights and a great Friday.

