Transcript for 8chan's creator says website should be shut down

It's today's tech fights an online message board says enough is enough H hands creator now says he thinks the messaging gore should be shut down. It comes after an in an up provider said it will no longer carry the anonymous forum. Authorities say the gunman in El Paso used the message board along with other mass shooting stops backs. More widespread outages for face. Book some users reported their FaceBook as a ground what's happening down Sunday morning has the latest in the string of outages for the company FaceBook has not commented. On this weekend's outage and probably the French inventor of the jet powered hover board soared over the English Channel. Frank is upon a started from northern France it landed in Dover England. He reached speeds of a 110 miles per hour to complete the 22. Mile journey this was his second try after failing last month. Falling into the water this time it appears he got it right did it Dozier attacked by have a great day.

