After Chat GPT CEO says he’s ‘a little scared’ of AI, should you be?

Cornell University professor Sarah Kreps breaks down the promises and pitfalls of artificial intelligence and Open AI’s fast-growing platform, GPT.

March 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live