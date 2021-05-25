Transcript for Airbnb announces changes to its platform

In today's tech bytes lots of changes for air B and beat the company announced more than a hundred new updates but the focus on flexibility that means flexible booking options when it comes to travel dates accommodations. Even destinations. Changes coincide with an expected boost in travel. Okay next there's a new look for Microsoft's surface duo. The latest update for the dual screen tablet turns the second screen into a gain packed for the Xbox cloud gaming compatible with only a select number of games. And finally serious accent and tick tock teaming up satellite radio provider just launched a new music channel called tick talk radio. It features music made popular social media act. The new partnership is considered a way for serious to expand its brand to a younger audience. Another way to go viral. Those are your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.