Transcript for Alexa now allows you to erase your voice

In today's tech bytes elects can now get rid of your voice. They have on idol update allows users to our race recordings by saying elect Sutton delete everything I said today. The change follows Amazon being accused of illegally collecting recordings and it -- dot kids devices. And Ferrari's first plug in hybrid is also most powerful production car amber the best after nine B has three electric motors that can crank out nearly 1000 horsepower go zero to sixty. It just over two seconds top speed over to expand well. Our it will be on the road early next year but when you see it. And over is set to tell misbehaving writers to take a walk in the company now says user below average rating maybe drop editing give an exact number that would cost the ban. We could get hurt if you left the driver to speed are probably just if your mean Dozier tech bytes.

