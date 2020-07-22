Transcript for Amazon expands testing on its delivery robot

It's a basic rights Amazon expanse testing of its delivery robot. Scott a six wheeled robot has been on the road in two locations since January of last year but Amazon now says it is being tested in Atlanta. If Franklin Tennessee no word on whether it's Dallas testing will be completed. A tradition and the November when Wal-Mart fans will have to shop online on Thanksgiving for the first time in thirty years Wal-Mart is closing on the holiday. But the way to say thanks to workers are stepping up. During this pandemic. And baseball fans will still be able to influence their favorite team when the season starts people will be able to cheer or boo and to Major League baseball's act. Ball park staff and then match that up with the artificial crowd noise that's being pumped into the stadium. We bu this pandemic but we will cheer when it's over those are tech bikes have a great day.

