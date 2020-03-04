Transcript for Amazon limits the sale of some coronavirus-related products

If today's tech bytes and about limits the cell of some sort of partially get products and 95 mask are no longer being offered to the public. It will only be sold to hospitals government agencies and some other groups were special section of Amazon's website. And Amazon is stepping up efforts to keep corona virus from spreading through its workforce is staffers at warehouses and whole foods supermarkets. Or see face mask also have their temperatures checked. And Dolly Parton has premiered her YouTube series good night with Dolly where she'll read children's books at that time. Pumped pumped Tung Chung went Melinda Melinda and I think he's not can't fake and a half they can't. Cannot get out and can't. Ms. Dolly kicked off the series by reading a classic the little engine that could. And desert tech bytes have a great weekend.

