-
Now Playing: YouTube takes on TikTok
-
Now Playing: Privacy concerns with popular video conferencing app ‘Zoom’
-
Now Playing: Instacart protests continue
-
Now Playing: How Facebook is helping connect those in need during this pandemic
-
Now Playing: Facebook launches new tool 'Community Help'
-
Now Playing: Can blood of recovered COVID-19 patients help treat disease?
-
Now Playing: Map shows how well states are social distancing
-
Now Playing: Dyson steps up to help with the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: The new normal: video conferencing
-
Now Playing: Apple may delay release of its first 5G capable phone
-
Now Playing: How to navigate your devices
-
Now Playing: Home television studios
-
Now Playing: YouTube reducing video quality
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus delays Amazon orders
-
Now Playing: IBM is heading up a partnership with the White House
-
Now Playing: Netflix and its streaming slowdown