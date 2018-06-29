Transcript for Amazon purchases online pharmacy PillPack

In today's tech night. Amazon rocks the drug industry the retailer has purchased the online pharmacy pill pack. The company offers pre sorted packaging and home delivery for prescription medication they announcements and shares of Walgreen CVS and Rite Aid. Plunging collectively losing eleven billion dollars in market value. AT&T has agreed to pay more than five million dollar settlement to an investigation into a pair of 911 outages those outages happen last year on their mobile network. They lasted some six hours and dropped at least 151000 emergency calls. The NES classic is back for now. For now keywords Nintendo's miniature replica of its original console comes loaded with thirty games. It was released last year to quickly sold out still more consoles are made available at midnight on various web site some sites say sold out again like. Those are backed by at.

