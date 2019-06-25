Transcript for Amazon is ready for Prime time

In today sect right Amazon is ready for prime dot. E-commerce giant said its prime day it will last 48 hours July 15 and sixteenth it promises more than one billion deals some of them already on line. You have to be a prime subscriber to get the deals but you can be eligible with a free trial subscription. Samsung is offering new items and it's Smart thing full line of connected home gadget they include a new security cameras Smart plug in Smart bowl all three devices work with Amazon Alexa and other voice assistance. And Paris wants to take transportation to new heights. City officials say they hope to have lined taxis available when the city host the Olympics in 20/20 four. Visitors to the game will be able to take a flying taxis from the airport straight tournament sites. But spirit buckle up those your decked by have a great day shift yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.