Transcript for Amazon refuses to sell items related to the QAnon conspiracy

In today's second thanks Amazon will no longer result products related to the Q and on conspiracy Q I don't supporters played a key role in the attack on the US capitol. In announcing the band Amazon cited its policies that prohibit offensive items. And inappropriate content. Next Al geez expendable followed it was tease by the South Korean company and the virtual Consumer Electronics Show the so called LG role oval transforms from a solid and a small tablet reports say will be on the market sometime this year. No word yet on the price. And a device for ice cream lovers in a hurry the cold snap was unveiled Monday at CES. It's being all the cure read a frozen treats churning out single serve cups of ice cream. In ninety seconds it can also be used to makes movies. And frozen margaritas maybe second frozen margaritas sounds revolutionary. Desert tech bytes have a great that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.