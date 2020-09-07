Transcript for Amazon removes Washington Redskins merchandise from store

At today's tech right Amazon drops the Redskins the team's merchandise has been removed from the online store. Adding to the pressure to change the team's name Amazon joins target and Wal-Mart and taking down the teams here. The organization says it's reviewing its name. Microsoft is trying to make its team's video conferencing last distracting him more productive. Is offering together mode which puts every one or your call into an auditorium setting. It can handle about fifty participants. A coffee shop moved for smaller groups it's being created. And linked dad wants to help others learn how to pronounce your name its new feature lets users add a 102 recording of their pronunciation. Other users will be able to hear the clip by pressing a small button on a member's profile. I'm Kenneth boat. And those your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.