-
Now Playing: Solving crime, one delivery at a time!
-
Now Playing: Cyber-security experts say 3 random words are better for passwords
-
Now Playing: Researchers observe Titanic's deterioration
-
Now Playing: Apple to launch software that detects child pornography
-
Now Playing: Runner credits Apple Watch for saving his life after a serious fall
-
Now Playing: Apple plans to 'scan' phones for certain images
-
Now Playing: American Airlines offers in-flight freebie
-
Now Playing: Microsoft mandates vaccines for workers
-
Now Playing: Twitter eliminates its Fleet feature
-
Now Playing: Timeless gadgets
-
Now Playing: Zoom has agreed to pay $85M to settle class action lawsuit
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Pandemic learning loss
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: CDC says 'war has changed' due to delta variant
-
Now Playing: STEM industries are growing, but face shortage of qualified workers
-
Now Playing: GrubHub accused of overcharging restaurants
-
Now Playing: Google, Facebook issue vaccination mandates for in-office employees
-
Now Playing: Tesla sets new record
-
Now Playing: WSJ survey: 79% of people plan to use more vacation days this year