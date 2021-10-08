Transcript for Amazon sellers reportedly tracking down customers to delete bad reviews

It's today's tech bytes some Amazon sellers are reportedly tracking down customers to delete bad reviews some people have been offered refunds worth more than the price of a product to remove negative review. Amazon says it's a policy violation and it does not share customer emails with third party sellers. Is to grant is now testing add to its shop tab. The ads will either be a single image or several of them and users can access products through the ads if there interstate. It's unclear how long the testing will continue. And finally a video game at a suburban dad would love this is the lawn mowing the simulator allows you to write your favorite Toro or stacked. Across the countryside. There's even a career mode where you can start your own lawn mowing business. Cutting edge game is being released this week those -- tech bytes have a great day.

