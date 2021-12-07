Transcript for Amazon users report website down

Think today's tech bytes Amazon's overnight outage the company says it's now restored service after a nearly two hour global shutdown. Tens of thousands of users complained they couldn't get past the home page after walking in or they did. They weren't able to complete their purchases. Game maker EA is previewing its upcoming feast which what did you and its hyper motion system. Company says it provides more realistic animation and game play. When you're using several of the latest gaming consoles if a 22 is scheduled for release October 1. An unopened copy of Nintendo's classic Super Mario 64 from 1996. Has sold at auction for more than one point five million dollars that's nearly double a record just said on Friday for the most expensive video game. Ever sold. What ninety's games they've got lying around there were millions fuzzier tech bytes have a great day.

