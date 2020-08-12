Transcript for Few Americans use COVID-19 tracking app

Bass tech bytes and app that tells you who might have been exposed to the corner virus. It's going largely on the use apple and Google introduced it six months ago and it's designed to protect personal information. But only eighteen states have made the technology available and people living in those locations haven't activated. In south Texas a 165. Foot tall rocket is ready to fly today Elon Musk showed off the new look for his starship. Prototype space acts wants to use to send people to space. The rocket is supposed to reach eight miles above the earth to date far higher than previous test flights. And Twitter is out with a list of most tweeted about people into when he when he number three George Floyd. Number two with Joseph Biden and the number one most tweeted about person and when he twenty. President from. Don't protect rights have a great day.

