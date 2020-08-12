-
Now Playing: Elon Musk passes Bill Gates as world’s second-richest person
-
Now Playing: Low-cost gift ideas for the holiday season
-
Now Playing: Amazon founder plans to put woman on the moon
-
Now Playing: Warner Bros. to release all 2021 slated films on HBO Max same day as in theaters
-
Now Playing: Apple faces new lawsuit for slowing down phones
-
Now Playing: Quibi officially shuts down
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 1, 2020
-
Now Playing: Rocket scientist turned YouTuber Mark Rober inspires youth to engage with science
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 30, 2020
-
Now Playing: How to turn your phone into your own fitting room for Cyber Monday
-
Now Playing: Today is expected to be the biggest Cyber Monday ever
-
Now Playing: Black Friday is officially here!
-
Now Playing: Amazon suffers serious technical outages
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: COVID-19’s impact on education
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Remote learning and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Amazon's delivery warning
-
Now Playing: Black Friday sales are already underway as stores try to spread out traffic
-
Now Playing: SpaceX rocket launches satellite tracking sea levels