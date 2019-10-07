Transcript for Appeals court rules Trump cannot block users on Twitter

At today's big prize an appeals court has ruled that president from cannot block its critics on Twitter since the president uses Twitter to conduct government business the judges said excluding people to silence their views. Violates the First Amendment. Now congresswoman Al vendrell cocktail Cortez is facing two lawsuits for balking people on Twitter. AT&T is going to start automatically blocking robo call soon. Customers will have to say they don't want the call protect service the free feature stars right away for new customers and in the coming months we're existing subscribers. And a huge shift may be coming in the streaming video industry. AT and he has told friends often Netflix to place it on its own service. NBC is doing same with the office friends in the office were recently the two most watched shows Netflix those are two of my fees. And those you're attacked by have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.