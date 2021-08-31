Transcript for Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic

Since say sex spies another acquisition for out all the company just bought a classical music streaming service. Call prime bonnet and apple plans to use it to launch a classical music app next year it adds Apple's music library of more than 75 million songs. Snacks and some ground rules require people to give their birthday on the obvious to Graham says tracking birthdays. As part of its effort to make it harder for adults to message users under the age of eighteen. And the company warns it will be able to catch people lying about there age with artificial intelligence checking happy birthday post. And Fiat Chrysler is getting colorful with one of its popular vehicles the company has come out. With a hot pink Jeep Wrangler. The new color is part of the brands eightieth anniversary celebration and it will only be available. For a limited time finally a Barbie Jeep no word yet as Ken is included those are checked bags.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.