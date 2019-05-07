Transcript for Apple attempts to make its keyboards more durable

In today's tech finds a change for Apple's keyboards essentially fifteen MacBook cities keyboards which critics say become erratic as particles get below the keys. Our report says starting with this year's new MacBook Air apple is going to use a mechanism with a glass fiber reinforcement that's supposed to make it more durable. And App Store spending is through the roof. A new report says Apple's App Store and go play brought in nearly forty billion dollars. In the first half of this year that's up more than 50% from the same period last year. Finally port calls this the GT MK to risk the company's first car that cost more than a million dollar. Oh at 700 horsepower means it can reach nearly 200 miles an hour. Ford only making 45 of them and they're already claimed the exact price tag there one point two million bucks to drive me those are checked. He's mean.

