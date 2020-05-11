Transcript for Apple facing iPhone 12 shortages

Fit today's tech five absorbed orally facing a shortage Bloomberg reports the company's struggling to obtain power management chips boys into his iphones and other devices. The shortages said to be future trade restrictions. The supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic becomes just ahead of Apple's busy holiday season. A new study says teens have better mental health when they spend less time looking at screens. And more time during extracurricular activities Canadian researchers now longer screen time was particularly harmful to girls. But it's unclear why. Polly Google says searches for a liquor stores near me hit an all time high on election night Joseph Biden's home state of Delaware have the most liquor store searches. Also skyrocketing as returns came and we're searches for fast food. And the phrase. Move to Canada. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

