Transcript for Apple gears up for 5G

In today's advice apple is gearing up rollout bogged. G reports say all three iPhone that's come out next year worked with the technology which is set to be a hundred times faster. Than a Kirk forgy network. Apple is reportedly making a move in order to compete with lower cost by G android Smartphones Antony and entertainment options are coming to test plus. Many bossy Hamas says his pricey vehicles will soon be able to stream Netflix and YouTube on their displays just like video games drivers war. Only be able to stream video. The car is parked. A sixty nor permit civilians taking home a whopping three million dollar prize for winning the first of report night World Cup. Kyle gray store was the best of forty million players at the top 100 battling it out New York. It's the largest ever pay out for a single player in the east forks turning it nicely done Dozier tick bites.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.