Transcript for Apple hits $2 trillion market value

In today's had fights apple hits two trillion dollars it became the first US company to reach that lofty market valuation Wednesday. Before retreating slightly Apple Stock is up nearly 58% so far this year. Think she's strong sales during the pandemic. Instant brown has something new hope for users who get all caught up its offering suggested coast they come from the counts you don't follow but are related to contents that you do follow and is now official says it's meant to allow users to explore their interests more deeply. And finally there are plans to put a new Blackberry on the market next year the brands and new owners says. Five G phone will run on android and have a completely new keyboard design. No word on how large the screen will beam but it's supposed to be available in the first half of the twenty when he wants. It's the classic version for me those are your tech bytes have a great day.

