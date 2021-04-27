Transcript for Apple introducing new privacy tool

In today's tech price the new privacy tool for apple is operating system will let users choose if you want your online activity tracked and sold to third party apps. Experts say it may be a double edged sword placing the power in the customer's hands in terms of privacy. But it may also heard based book in the small businesses that benefit from ads on FaceBook. Zuma is launching a new feature with the look and feel of an actual in person meeting the video background let's call immersive view. And it places all the attendees in the same realistic looking virtual location. If finally MIT researchers found cities for the ride sharing companies like Hoover left. Have an increase in traffic jams and the congestion the last longer the study links the decline in public transportation use with wives sharing companies. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

