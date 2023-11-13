Apple iPad lineup to be refreshed in 2024: Report

Plus, Threads rolls out a new feature allowing users to opt out of sharing posts on Facebook and Instagram and NASA says it’s been unable to communicate with its Mars robots because of the sun.

November 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live