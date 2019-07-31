Transcript for The Apple iPhone slumps

In today's that might have slumped for Apple's iPhone apple says its flagship phone now account for less than half of its business for the first time in nearly seven years. But overall Apple's earnings beat expectations in the last quarter driven mostly by sales of ipads and wearable. And apple will begin accepting applications for its new credit card next month. It will come on both digital and physical form but it will not have a sixteen digit numbers CBB code or expiration date those will be generated during each transaction to protect security. Finally Amazon wants to make it easier to open big and I'm truly box. Good that tech giant asks companies make packaging a more efficient and easier to open by August 1. Wall Street Journal reports the company's could be find if they don't. Follow through that's gonna how about a lot of home I was really get in there like turning to. Does it have a great day.

