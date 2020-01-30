Transcript for Apple ordered to pay up over patent violations

In case tech sites apple ordered to pay up apple in the technology company Broadcom have been ordered to pay more than one billion dollars to cal tech jury found the companies and friends on the university's patents. For Wi-Fi transmissions. UPS is set to deliver self driving bans. The company is teaming up with the way mile on the project. Autonomous Chrysler minivans will take packages from UPS stores around Phoenix he'll facility in Tucson the bands will have drivers on board. That's run starred in a few weeks and to pop culture phenomenon are joining forces for a Super Bowl commercial. Gamer bronze star Megan Williams spells out the hit frozen song. Let it go while driving out these new electric car the company in the commercial doesn't say exactly why she's singing let it go but be exhaust fumes and gas stations. Give a him. They're I.

