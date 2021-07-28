Transcript for Apple reports record profits due to iPhone sales

To today's tech fight apple is reporting a record profit fueled by iPhone sales that soared by 50%. The company made a 21 point seven billion dollar profit that best for the third quarter in its 45 year history. Every one of Apple's major product lines grew over 12%. FaceBook is halting sales of its populist quest you virtual reality gaming headset. Because it's full mask his giving users a rash the company is going to start giving customers the new silicone cover. That goes over the phone in search. Headset will come with the cover starting in about a month. And the Simpsons are going retro for their thirtieth birthday the cabinet arcade game from the 1990s is making a return. Our Kate one up promises that new version has authentic art work. It will be relatively easy to put together no word on the price pre orders start in it August that was your tech bytes. Have a great day.

