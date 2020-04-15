Transcript for Apple gets into the social distancing data game

In today's tech vice apple jumps into the social distancing information game company is releasing mobility data taken from apple maps. Users can find information from more than five dozen countries. Apple insists the movement data is not tied to individual apple IDs. And Google is trying to ease the strain on broadband networks with more people home when using devices. Google is reducing the quality of video capture by NASA security cameras. All settings will be rolled back to the those already below that level will be left alone and a nineteen year old helped has English professor father liven up his virtual lecture the professor. Runs the writing center at putting bird university in Ohio Lucas stood behind doubting costumes and acted pretty silly there. Together they put the wit and what bird because they're decked bites have a great day.

