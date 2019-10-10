Transcript for Apple takes action after criticism from Chinese government

In SpaceX by apple takes action after criticism from the Chinese Government the tech giant has removed a Smartphone app that allows Hong Kong activists of track and share police movements. An official Chinese newspaper. I'd accuse apple of facilitating illegal behavior. Speaks ex boss you on moss is optimistic about flying a human into space mosque says his company's crew Jack Dragon Spacecraft and its falcon nine rocket. Could be ready for human passengers by December and April the crew dragon capsule exploded during a critical safety test. At a protruding camera lens on your phone could soon be a thing of the past scientists at the University of Utah say they've developed a camera lens that's twenty times thinner than a human here at all it may also be cheaper lighter to produce because the lenses can be made from plastic instead of glass was attacked by a reading.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.