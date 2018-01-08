Transcript for Apple on track to become the first trillion dollar company

In today's tech bikes Apple's big game because they reported profits from iPhone sales jumped significantly. And that news sent shares soaring giving the company a value of 960. Billion dollars. Analysts say if the trend continues apple will be the world's first. Trillion dollar company schools across France are hanging up on Smartphones the country has banned all Internet connected devices for students under sixteen. French president Emmanuel Lecrone said during his campaign that Smartphones in school are a distraction and often used in bowling. An app called too hot to cold is now part of a new effort by flight attendants to fight a temperature on airplanes that's just right. Yes or get this it allows users to file reports about cabin temperatures. The data will be used to help pressure the government into establishing sets guidelines for temperature is onboard those near tech bytes to call. So is Tom Hanks who call him.

