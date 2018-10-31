-
Now Playing: New line of Apple products
-
Now Playing: Florida woman accused of holding Uber driver hostage at gunpoint
-
Now Playing: Apple unveiled iPad pro that features facial recognition
-
Now Playing: Apple expected to announce new devices and operating system
-
Now Playing: Why you should purge forgotten 'zombie' accounts online
-
Now Playing: IBM buys software company Redhat
-
Now Playing: Apple iPhone XR hits stores worldwide
-
Now Playing: Apple and Samsung fined in Italy for slowing down older phones
-
Now Playing: Amazon opens its third Go Store
-
Now Playing: Instagram is now the most popular social media platform among teens
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk's hyperloop takes a big step forward
-
Now Playing: Apple releases the iPhone XR
-
Now Playing: Google launches next generation smartphones
-
Now Playing: Self-driving cars in Paris
-
Now Playing: YouTube goes down worldwide for about an hour
-
Now Playing: Owner of dating sites to repay users nearly $1M
-
Now Playing: Facebook tests un-send button for its Messenger app
-
Now Playing: Samsung announces new flip phone
-
Now Playing: Apple reportedly working on new digital video service