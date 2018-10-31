Apple unveiled iPad pro that features facial recognition

The newly announced products go on sale next Wednesday.
0:55 | 10/31/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple unveiled iPad pro that features facial recognition
In today's tech might apple unveils its new devices including an iPad that's. A lot like this new iPhone. The iPad pro uses facial recognition technology to unlock the device apple also has a new MacBook Air laptop with a high risk green. The new products go on sale next Wednesday. Bluebird is now offering a monthly subscription service called ride past. It allows writers who guarantees set prices for a monthly fee. That he's 25 dollars in Los Angeles and fifteen bucks in Denver Austin Miami and Orlando there's a limit to the number of rights users can take. Lift is also offering a similar plan in Pizza Hut is moving ahead with its automatic mobile pizza factory. That's right it plans to show off the specially outfitted Toyota Tundra pick up at a trade show next week it includes a refrigerator and of N. Runs on hydrogen fuel cells and cooks the pizza as a piece is being delivered. And then we're hungry and that is your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

