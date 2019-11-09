Transcript for Apple unveils new products

In today's tech bytes Apple's new products CEO Tim Cook until the company's iPhone models start at 700 dollars and the more expensive ones have three cameras. Pre orders are Friday a new iPad and apple watch were also introduced along with the new streaming TV service that begins in November. Apple also announced the addition of its mobile operating system of IOS thirteen it will roll out a week from tomorrow with some updates for built in apps that also includes a new display setting called dark mode and a new voice for series hopeful. And Audi has a twist and its new concept electric car a self driving car has drones for headlights. Audi says they would fly ahead of the cargo like a road. It also generate an image of the road and send it to the driver console what do time to be alive. Kidding does your tech buy it have a great day to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.