Transcript for Apple Watch adds irregular heart-rate feature

In today's tech bytes and you use spare apple why the latest software for the watts will notify users if they have an irregular heart rhythm. It won't even taking EKG to share with your doctor. FaceBook is taking a page from the home shopping network in QVC is testing a new live stream feature for sellers a service allows merchants to schedule streams a showcase new products. And then model lend to would be buyers sellers can also answer questions live. Right now it's being tested in Thailand. You do has removed thousands of videos that promoted cheating in school so here's the deal an investigation by the BBC found hundreds of videos advertising essay writing services. Many of the ads included using stars pitching the services one recent report. Down 15%. Of college students actually buying their assets such a lot though they are decked by have a great day.

