Transcript for Apple's iPhone 13 to feature satellite connectivity

In today's tech bikes new details on the next I found the iPhone thirteen will reportedly feature satellite connectivity allowing users to make calls or send Texan areas without cell phone coverage. That's according to well regarded apple analysts the new iPhone is expected next month. Ed Smart watch shipments are continuing to soar they jumped nearly 50% this spring compared to last year. More than eighteen million of the devices were shipped in the spring. High sales period since 2018. And piling Kanye West his new album is streaming after repeated delays that album titled gone done in honor of the rappers late mother. Is now on Spotify apple music and title it has 27 tracks. And features collapse and daisy the weekend and others there's no album cover art just able acts square. Those are your tech bytes every day.

