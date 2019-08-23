Transcript for Apple's new iPhone will have a more durable screen

In today's tech quite good news crack iPhone screens may soon be a thing of the past apple is expected to unveil the iPhone eleven next month and it's rumored to be sturdier and equipped with shatter resistant glass so. It should hold up a lot better when you inevitably drop. The major telephone companies and all fifty states are joining forces to fight robo calls the companies will give customers tools to identify and block robo calls. And provide information to law enforcement about scammer is no word yet on the timeline for all of this but last year Americans receive more than 25 billion robo calls. And Google is cutting back on sweets the tech giant will no longer name its android operating system after desserts you may remember android cupcake and doughnut jelly bean and kit Kat. It got up to shield but apparently couldn't help but think of the desert started with a Q of course not the next version which he dubbed android ten typical. Those your tech bikes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.