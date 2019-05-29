Apple's first new iPod in 4 years

Plus, HP announces its new Envy laptops, and Twitter is looking for a "Tweeter in Chief."
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple's first new iPod in 4 years
In today's second bite Apple's first new iPod Touch in boring here the company said this more powerful chip can't hold all your music and support group. Facetime calls and augmented reality apps available in six scholars and prices started about 200 bucks and how about some wood with your next computer. HP just unveiled its NB wouldn't series a personal computers you can choose. Natural walnut and white bird for Albert. HP says each laptop is a wonderful kind and they'll be available starting this fall. And finally Twitter needs someone to run its Twitter things but this is the title is between her and she has that person who gets the job we'll set the company's own on toward the first requirement is. Loving Twitter being passionate about its purpose is no word on salary about. How does one of the White House that might be for the job but decades.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

